BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Budget battles stall Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s action thriller; project to be scaled down amid budget concerns

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the last few months, it was confirmed that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are teaming up for the first time on an action-packed saga. The director, Aditya Dhar had even started the recce for the film with the intent to take the film on floors in Summer 2024. However, in an unusual turn of events, there is a delay in the shooting schedule of this action-packed thriller.

A source told Bollywood Hungama anonymously, "Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are very keen to make their first collaboration very special. They want to mount the film like the biggest action thriller set against the backdrop of politics and gang wars. The vision to make this requires a big budget and they are not able to align their vision with their studio partner."

The source further informed that Aditya Dhar is now taking time off to rework the script and scale down some of the action sequences to bring it into a particular budget structure. "The market is not lucrative as the digital streaming market has come down in the last 2 years. With films not fetching the requisite value of digital rights, the studios have asked a lot of directors to rework their budgets. Aditya Dhar is now working to get budgets in place," the source told us further.

There is a delay of at least 3 to 4 months on the film now and the new timelines of the shoot will be decided shortly.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh in talks for big-budget action thriller with Aditya Dhar? Here’s what we know

