The latest release Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, has taken a huge opening and is all set to become a big hit. It has boosted the box office track record of Ajay, who’s going to have as many as 5 releases in 2024. But the one that’s highly awaited is Singham Again. It is a part of the successful cop universe of Rohit Shetty. All its earlier films like Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021) were big hits. Moreover, Singham Again stars not just the actors of the cop universe like Ajay, Akshay Kumar (Veer Sooryavanshi) and Ranveer Singh (Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba) but also new entrants like Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, is a surprise addition as he plays the antagonist. His first look was unveiled last month and it added to the excitement.

SCOOP: Arjun Kapoor’s character in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again is named Danger Lanka

Bollywood Hungama has now learned that Arjun’s character has been given a cool and vicious name. A source told us, “His name in Singham Again is Danger Lanka. A lot of thought has gone behind this name, which the audience will know once they see the film.”

The source added, “Arjun Kapoor has given his all to the film and that’s evident with his blood-soaked look unveiled by the makers. Rohit Shetty and his team have also designed his part in such a way that Danger Lanka is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.”

A week after his look was out, Arjun Kapoor released a statement, “I’m ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I’m looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases.”

A week later, he said, “I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like Ishaqzaade (2012), Aurungzeb (2013) and after all these years, here I am, playing a villain in Singham Again! While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed then, now, I’m thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out-and-out villain in his ambitious and much-loved Cop Universe film! Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way! Both these people have been true mentors in my film career and I’m grateful that a hit-machine filmmaker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in Singham Again.”

Singham Again releases this year on Independence Day.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor on playing a villain in Singham Again: “Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way”

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.