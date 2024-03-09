In a recent interview with The Lallantop, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed an interesting anecdote from his early career. Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), shared that he once turned down a role in the successful film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. This decision, however, came with its own set of challenges.

Siddhant Chaturvedi says he REJECTED Brahmastra; recalls being “blacklisted” and tagged “Arrogant”: “Badnaam ho gaya tha main”

Chaturvedi explained that his hesitation stemmed from a lack of clarity about the role. "There was no script or audition," he said, referring to the initial discussions about Brahmastra. "They just told me it's an action fantasy film with a three-film deal." The actor felt unsure about committing to such a long-term project without a clear understanding of his character. He expressed his desire for a script to better grasp the role, but it wasn't readily available at that stage.

Siddhant asserted, “It was Brahmastra and the role was of one of the superheroes in the ashram. I told Ayan (Mukerji) to give me a script, so that I can understand what it is, I am very excited. The script was not there and it was in some very initial stages. And they said that it is a 3-film lock-in. I was not able to understand what to do and there were long lines of auditions for that role.”

Chaturvedi's decision to decline the role led to some negative consequences within the casting circle. He recalled, “Mujhe blacklist kar diya gaya casting se. Blacklist kar diya ki ye toh pagal hai ladka. Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki ye select ho ke na bol deta hai. They would think ‘Hai kaun bhai tu? Arrogant hai, cocky hai’…Kuchh ye mad belief lagta hai ye. Thankfully that film took a lot of time to make. By then Gully Boy had come. I think that character (in Brahmastra) they edited out. It wasn’t in the film. In a way, whatever happened, happened for good.”

Speaking of the professional front, the 30-year-old actor was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which was released on Netflix. It also featured Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He will be next seen in Yudhra. In addition to this, it is reported that he will be sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur for an upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali project.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals how Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt supported him during his low phase: “Ranbir thought his film Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year would be his Munna Bhai MBBS”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.