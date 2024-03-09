comscore
Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan teaser to drop on March 12, new poster looks bloody intense, see photo

Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan teaser to drop on March 12, new poster looks bloody intense, see photo

Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade, is directed by Karan L Butani.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The new poster of Ruslaan has dropped and the film promises a gripping tale of suspense and adrenaline-fueled thrills. Aayush Sharma's intense gaze, his eye almost pierced by a menacing knife, puts forth the message that danger and high stakes await us in the film. It sets the stage for a perilous journey, razor-sharp action and life-threatening situations that our hero must navigate to emerge victorious.

Talking about it, Sharma says, "The poster boldly confronts viewers, promising an experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Get ready for a thrilling ride because Ruslaan is set to redefine the meaning of adrenaline-fueled entertainment." The teaser for the movie arrives on March 12, 2024.

 

Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade, is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film will release in theatres on 26th April.

ALSO READ: Ruslaan pre-teaser out! Aayush Sharma starrer to release in theaters on THIS date

