Very few filmmakers can attract audiences simply through their name. Sooraj Barjatya is definitely one of the rare ones in this regard. His films like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Vivah (2006) were not just box office successes but also work big time on television. His last directorial, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) got mixed response but was a hit at the box office and on satellite. Hence, the excitement is tremendous not just among the industry insiders but also among fans as the veteran filmmaker is reported to be all set to begin his next film, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

A source reveals that the mega star is looking forward to shooting the film excitedly. The source says, “This is the first time that Amitabh Bachchan is teaming up with Sooraj Barjatya. When Sooraj ji came to narrate Mr Bachchan the script, the latter was in for a surprise. Sooraj ji has a very entertaining and dramatic style of narrating the film. He even hums the song and background score to give the actor a complete feel of the film. Mr Amitabh Bachchan naturally was floored by this technique. Also, he loved the script and was bowled over by its rootedness and simplicity. He hasn’t done such a role and worked in such a family entertainer in more than a decade. Hence, he immediately came on board.”

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan made some adjustments in his busy schedule to accommodate Sooraj Barjatya’s next in his schedule. The source continues, “The actor is currently filming for MayDay. Once he finishes work on Ajay Devgn’s thriller, he’ll move on to Sooraj Barjatya’s next, in February. It is expected to be a 60-day schedule. Only after completing this film will he move on to Vikas Bahl’s film, reportedly titled Deadly.” Besides Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Boman Irani. The rest of the casting process is underway.

With this film, Amitabh Bachchan now has 6 films in the pipeline waiting to be released. Two films of his which will find a release soon are Chehre and Jhund, both of which are ready. He recently finished shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi entertainer Brahmastra. And besides Vikas Bahl’s next and Sooraj Barjatya’s flick, he is also expected to soon begin shooting for Nag Ashwin’s futuristic film, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

