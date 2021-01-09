Post the astronomical amount that Amazon had paid for the premiere rights for the Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar starrer Gulabo Sitabo, it is reliably learnt that their complete-but-unreleased film Shoebite about a 60-year-old man’s journey of self-discovery, is all set to be rescued from the cans and released on the OTT platform.

Sources say the dispute between the film’s producers is now being resolved amicably. “After Gulabo Sitabo was sold to the OTT platform for Rs. 35 crores, the disputing producers saw wisdom in retrieving Shoebite from oblivion and putting it on the digital domain,” says the sources.

Those who have seen Shoebite swear by the high quality of its content. It is said to feature the Bachchan in one of his career’s best performances.

With Gulabo Sitabo turning out to be such a damp squib, Shoebite is just the panacea needed to stymie the prevalent puerility of the digital platform.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra to team up for Aankhen 2; Gaurang Doshi might have to part with rights

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.