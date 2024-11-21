Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 is the most awaited film of Indian cinema and is expected to set the box office on fire upon its release. The film is already the most discussed film on social media and the trade is predicting it to take a record opening at the box office in Hindi belt. And now we have an exclusive scoop for all Pushpa lovers.

SCOOP: Allu Arjun spearheads Pushpa 2 climax shoot as Sukumar races to wrap up by November 27!

According to our reliable sources, Pushpa 2 shoot is yet to be wrapped up. "Around 7 days of shoot for Pushpa 2 still remains and Sukumar is racing against time to wrap up the film. This includes 2 days shoot of a special song and 5 days of climax. While Sukumar is editing the film, Allu Arjun is overseeing the climax shoot of Pushpa 2, which at present is underway."

The makers are confident to finish the film on time and bring it to the big screen on December 5. "To ensure the film is locked, Sukumar and Mythri have allotted the responsibility of Pushpa 2 post-production to multiple stakeholders. At-least 4 different teams are working on background score, whereas editing and VFX work is also allotted to multiple companies. Get ready for Pushpa 2 to rule the box office from December," the source tells us further.

The film is expected to be submitted to censors by November 28. Pushpa 2 : The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

