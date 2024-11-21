comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.11.2024 | 4:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Agni Trailer Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma starrer celebrates the courage and sacrifice of firefighters

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Agni Trailer Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma starrer celebrates the courage and sacrifice of firefighters

en Bollywood News Agni Trailer Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma starrer celebrates the courage and sacrifice of firefighters

Prime Video and Excel Entertainment launched the intense trailer of Agni, also starring an ensemble supporting cast on November 21.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On Thursday, Prime Video, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, unveiled the powerful trailer of its upcoming Hindi film, Agni. A never-before-told story about firefighters in Hindi cinema, Agni is said to be a cinematic salute to the fearless spirit, honor, and sacrifices of firefighters. Directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, the film features Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in lead roles with Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.

Agni Trailer Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma starrer celebrates the courage and sacrifice of firefighters

Agni Trailer Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma starrer celebrates the courage and sacrifice of firefighters

"With Agni, I am thrilled to bring a story to life that not only celebrates the bravery of our firefighters but also delves into their emotional journeys," said director Rahul Dholakia. “Firefighters are real-life heroes who go beyond battling fires—they rescue lives, respond to disasters, and take on countless high-risk challenges with unwavering dedication. Their courage often puts them in challenging and dangerous situations, sometimes intensified by our own actions. This story is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience, and I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate these selfless protectors in our society,” he added.

“I am incredibly grateful to be reuniting with Prime Video and Excel Entertainment for Agni, a project that holds a special place in my heart,” shared actor Pratik Gandhi and continued, “Agni is not just a film; it’s a tribute to the courage of firefighters—the unsung heroes of our society. Delving into the emotional and physical challenges faced by these brave souls has been a transformative experience for me as an actor in a once-in-a-lifetime role. It’s an honor to portray a character that reflects such resilience and dedication, and I can't wait to share this gripping journey with audiences who are seeking impactful stories that celebrate human fortitude."


Divyenndu Sharma also stated, "After the incredible journey I have had with Mirzapur; for me, Agni releasing on Prime Video is like a homecoming, especially with our trusted creative masterminds at Excel Entertainment. In Agni, I portray a cop, diving into the intense world of firefighters and the real-life heroes who protect us in this unique film. This fictional film represents more than just an engaging story, but is something meaningful for me to be a part of. I consider this as a significant shift in my career as I take on a character to showcase a hero’s personal sacrifices, beyond just their uniforms. It has enabled me to explore new depths of my craft that are raw and emotional, and I believe Agni will deeply resonate with audiences worldwide as it did with me."

The much-anticipated film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 6.

Also Read: Anaconda on Agni sets? Jitendra Joshi SHOCKS everyone at trailer launch until Divyenndu’s clarification brings the house down

More Pages: Agni Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Diljit Dosanjh announces Mumbai show for…

EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri’s SURPRISING…

Diljit Dosanjh pausing concert to address…

Anees Bazmee opens up on his name being used…

After Madhya Pradesh, The Sabarmati Report…

Ila Arun reveals she sees Meena Kumari in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification