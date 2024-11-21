The comedy entertainer, directed by David Dhawan, also stars Anil Kapoor and Tabu and is the official remake of the 1995 Tamil film Sathi Leelavati.

Celebrating a legacy of boundless laughs and entertainment, David Dhawan’s biggest entertainer Biwi No. 1 is making its grand comeback to the big screen on November 29. The 1999 blockbuster stars Salman Khan in the lead along with Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen as the leads. With Anil Kapoor and Tabu adding the required layer of comedy and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo, the film shared a fresh and bold take on relationships, marriage, and extra-marital affairs.

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor starrer Biwi No. 1, returns to cinemas on November 29

Exploring themes of love, loyalty, fidelity and family, it tried to strike a balance between tradition and modernity. Each character, from the endearing Pooja (Karisma Kapoor) to the flamboyant Rupali (Sushmita Sen) and the affable Prem (Salman Khan) to the Anu Malik composed soundtracks, the film remains to be etched in the hearts of the audiences. Speaking about the re-release, David Dhawan reflected on the film's impact, saying, “Audiences still talk about the film’s humor and the joy it brought to families. Comedy films are best enjoyed when watched in a group and on the big screen. Re-releasing Biwi No. 1 will give fans a chance to celebrate those memories and introduce new viewers.”

Producer Vashu Bhagnani expressed equal enthusiasm, noting, “Biwi No. 1 holds a special place in our hearts. The movie connected with audiences against all odds and won the hearts of millions. Bringing it back to the big screen gives us a chance to relive the laughter and fun, especially with its amazing star cast. The magic of this film is timeless, and we want every cinegoer to remember the joy of laughter.”

The blockbuster that set trends in fashion, comedy, and entertainment is back! ???????? Biwi No. 1 returns to the big screen. Get ready to relive the magic – re-releasing on 29th November! ????✨ Trailer drops in just 1 HOUR! Don’t blink, you won’t wanna miss it! ????✨… pic.twitter.com/FtjSbzCC4P — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) November 21, 2024



"At PVR INOX, our re-release strategy has become a mega hit among cinema lovers, bringing iconic films back to the big screen for both new and old audiences to enjoy. The upcoming re-release of Biwi No. 1 is one such example. As a beloved 90s classic, it continues to resonate with audiences through its timeless music, humor, and stellar performances. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, we are most excited to have this iconic film back in theatres, for the new generation to experience on the silver screen for the first time and for the nostalgic audience who is showing up to celebrate and reconnect with such classics.” , says Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR Inox Pictures.

Now, more than two decades later, this evergreen entertainer is ready to recreate its magic on the big screen. Makers believe it is a film that will capture hearts even today, serving a dose of nostalgia. Vashu Bhagnani & Pooja Entertainment’s Biwi No. 1 is being re-released on November 29 in cinemas by PVR Inox Pictures and its music is available on Tips Music.

Also Read: 25 Years of Biwi No 1 trivia: The Salman Khan-starrer had a ‘Shahrukh’ connection; Anil Kapoor didn’t let the makers change climax; makers adopted a ‘Buy Biwi No 1 saree and get free entry’ scheme

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.