Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi signs new OTT web series

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame after his web series Scam 1992, gained immense success. The web series received a lot of accolades from the audiences as well as critics alike. Pratik too received a lot of appreciation for his performance. Now, it is learnt that after the success of Scam 1992, the actor has signed another big-scale web series for the streaming giant Netflix.

As per a report by a web portal, the show has been titled For Your Eyes Only and will see Gandhi playing the role of an intelligence officer. While Sumit Purohit, the writer of Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story will step in to helm the series. While Bombay Fables Motion Pictures is producing this espionage drama series which is set in the 70s and will be shot around three countries. The series is expected to go on floors by June this year.

Apart from that, Pratik Gandhi will also appear in The Great Indian Murder alongside Richa Chadha. The series is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel ‘Six Suspects’. The web series is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha.

ALSO READ:“I think now I am more prepared for both the ups and downs” – Pratik Gandhi on career after Scam 1992

