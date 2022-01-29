The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested an alleged drug peddler in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Friday. The accused was a neighbour of the late actor and was reportedly absconding.

According to NCB officials, 31-year-old Sahil Shah aka Flacko was held after he returned to the city from Dubai. Reportedly, Sahil's name had come up during an investigation of an accused in a drug case related to the death of Sushant. Sahil will be questioned by the officials in a marijuana seizure case of last year as well as Sushant's death in 2020.

As per reports, Sahil had been on the run for nine months after his name was revealed by the NCB in connection with their investigation into the drugs case. In June 2021, Sahil had filed a plea to protect himself from arrest in the case after it was reported that he was the prime suspect in the agency's drug probe related to Sushant's demise.

Last year in April, NCB director Sameer Wankhede had revealed that Sahil used to supply drugs to Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani, both of whom were arrested in connection with the SSR case.

