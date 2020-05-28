Bollywood Hungama

Satyameva Jayate 2: Milap Zaveri says John Abraham will perform Hulk like action scenes, has already cracked plot for third part

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri was looking forward to the shooting of Satyameva Jayate 2 with John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar from April 10, 2020. Amid nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the shoots have been halted in the country. But, the filmmaker is glad that the shooting didn’t begin since halting it midway would have led to higher losses.

Satyameva Jayate 2: Milap Zaveri says John Abraham will perform Hulk like action scenes, has already cracked plot for third part

Speaking to a daily, Milap Zaveri revealed neither did they require too many sets nor did they have to move out of Maharashtra. The shooting would have spanned over 90 days and was supposed to be filmed at real locations. He has been in touch with producers Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani via video calls. The filmmaker has also gone back to tweaking the script, adding more punch lines, and discussing action scenes with the stunt directors Anbu and Arivu.

Milap further revealed John Abraham is almost like a superhero in Satyameva Jayate 2. The actor said that he will do things like he has never done before like rip a tyre or door, like Hulk. While there are rumours that John might have a triple role in the film, Milap did not confirm the same. But, he revealed that he has indeed cracked basic plot for Satyameva Jayate 3. He said that he would like to make Satyameva Jayate every few years with John. As corruption won’t go away in India, he said this franchise will take it on.

Milap Zaveri further confirmed that he is working on an action entertainer script that has been liked like Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani. He has a comedy and slightly edgy scripts ready too.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set for October 2, 2020 release.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set for October 2, 2020 release.

