Is Salman Khan now looking at releasing his Eid 2020 release Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai for Christmas, the slot that is traditionally reserved for Aamir Khan?

Aamir’s Christmas release Laal Singh Chaddha is unlikely to be ready on time, considering the Corona crisis. It is quite likely that Salman may take over the Christmas slot with his delayed Eid release.

Eid nahin, Christmas hi sahi. Tyohar toh tyohar hi hai, kyon bhai? Sources say Salman and his director Prabhu Dheva have about 10 days of shooting pending for Radhe. “After the lockdown, the shooting will be completed. In the meanwhile the post-production is going on,” informs a source.

