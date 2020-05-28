Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan’s Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai to now release in Aamir Khan’s slot in December?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Is Salman Khan now looking at releasing his Eid 2020 release Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai for Christmas, the slot that is traditionally reserved for Aamir Khan?

Aamir’s Christmas release Laal Singh Chaddha is unlikely to be ready on time, considering the Corona crisis. It is quite likely that Salman may take over the Christmas slot with his delayed Eid release.

Eid nahin, Christmas hi sahi. Tyohar toh tyohar hi hai, kyon bhai? Sources say Salman and his director Prabhu Dheva have about 10 days of shooting pending for Radhe. “After the lockdown, the shooting will be completed. In the meanwhile the post-production is going on,” informs a source.

Also Read: BREAKING: Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop to go on floors on November 4!

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

