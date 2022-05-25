Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik recently slammed Go First Airlines for using dubious ways to fleece passengers. The actor took to his social media handle to express his discontent about the issue. The airlines responded to the actor's Instagram post expressing regret and said that he will hear from them soon.

Satish Kaushik slams Go First Airlines for fleecing passengers; airline responds

“My office booked two seats (Satish Kaushik / Ajay Rai) in the first row with middle seat also and paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum- Dehradun on 23rd June. But alas they sold the middle seat to another passenger in spite of my office paying for it,” he wrote in his post.

Kaushik said that flight attendant Mr. Zubin from Go First tried to convince the passenger to shift to another flight, but “he was adamant”. When the fellow passenger did not get a seat, Kaushik offered him the seat. “Zubin and air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me,” he wrote.

Kaushik further said that the air hostess recommended him to drop an email with the airline about the glitch. Zubin asked the actor to drop an email for a refund. However, the actor said that he was told he will not receive a refund. “Zubin my office is contacting the customer care and they are saying what I expected, NO REFUND. Is it right ?? Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger. It is not about getting refund but it is about voicing your grievance,” he added.

Kaushik further added he could have held the flight but didn't do it because he didn't want to keep the passengers waiting after “three hours of torturous delay”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)



Responding to the post, the air carrier wrote, "We thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience cause. You will hear from our office soon."

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik is mocked by Kapil Sharma: ’30 saal pehle bhi role aap baap…’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.