South Korean actors Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku are currenlty in talks to star in the upcoming drama Murder DIEary (working title) based on the webtoon of the same name.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Murder DIEary is dark comedy thriller about an average man who accidentally murders a serial killer and a police detective who is chasing after him. Choi Woo Shik has been offered the role of Lee Tang, the average man, while Son Suk Ku is in talks to play the detective. On May 25, an industry representative reported that the actors are finalizing details to appear in the upcoming drama.

In response, Choi Woo Shik’s agency Management SOOP stated that the actor is positively reviewing the offer whereas Son Suk Ku’s agency SBD Entertainment similarly commented, “[Son Suk Koo] received a casting offer from Murder DIEary’ and is positively reviewing [the offer].” The K-drama is currently in discussion to air via Netflix.

On the work front, Choi Woo Shik is best known for films like Train to Busan, The Witch: Subversion, Oscar-winning film Parasite, and dramas like Pride and Prejudice Fight for My Way and most recently Our Beloved Summer among others.

Meanwhile, Son Suk Koo’s work credits include dramas like Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Melo Is My Nature, D.P. and the currently airing My Liberation Notes.

