Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, starring an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Rupali Ganguly in lead roles, continues to be one of the missed shows among television fans. The popular sitcom which focuses on the quirks of upper class and middle-class in a satirical manner is expected to make a comeback with its third season and confirming the same was the producer, JD Majethia.

JD Majethia, who is also the producer of Khichdi and several other sitcoms under his banner Hats off Productions, reacted to the ongoing rumours about the return of the popular sitcom wherein he asserted that although they are considering the third season, they are still waiting to put together the details in place. He opened up about it to Indian Express.com and said, “It is very much in mind, but for it to be on paper, there needs to be some wow factor. So if you all pray, something should come up, but Sarabhai 3 is very much on the cards.” The confirmation from comes as an exciting news to fans who are eagerly awaiting its return since 2017, when the second season aired on Disney+ Hotstar.

Furthermore, speaking of the show, which also featured director Deven Bhojani in a key role, along with Arvind Vaidya, Ghanshyam Nayak, Aishwarya Sakhuja, among others. The show primarily focuses on the class divide in a quirky manner between the matriarch of the Sarabhai family, Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah) and her daughter-in-law Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), who hails from a middle-class background. While Satish Shah plays Maya’s husband Indravadan Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghavan plays Monisha’s husband Sahil Sarabhai along with Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai, Aishwarya as Soniya Sarabhai Painter, and Deven as her husband Dushyant Painter.

The sitcom first aired in 2004 on Star One. The show continued for several episodes for two years until it ended in 2006. However, eleven years later, the second season of the sitcom returned, but on Disney+ Hotstar for only ten episodes. This season ended on a cliffhanger where Sahil realizes that Monisha has left to Delhi with her son but unaware of the reason.

