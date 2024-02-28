Khushbu Sundar reveals her daughters warned her not to watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; says, “We need to think of the mindset of the people who make it a success”

Khushbu Sundar, who is a member of the NCW aka National Commission for Women, was invited to speak about the portrayal of women in the Indian Entertainment in a summit hosted by TV9. During the same, the actress touched upon the subject of Animal success and expressed concern over the way audiences are reacting to such films which portray extreme misogyny. The actress also mentioned that her daughters asked her to refrain from watching the Ranbir Kapoor starrer for its portrayal of female characters.

During the Summit of TV9, Khushbu Sundar asserted that it is the perception of the audience that is scaring her in such situations. "If a misogynistic film like Animal continues to bring in moolah, becomes one of the biggest box office grossing films, we need to think of the mindset of the people who make it a success," she said and further went on to continue, "We had a major issue with Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. But I don’t blame the director, because I think for him, it’s success which will count.”

The actress further expressed her disappointment in the audience and added, “They’re all youngsters. They’re educated youngsters who said, ‘Oh, we love the film.’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, what’s going on in your mind?."

She went on to talk about such portrayals having an impact and stated how her kids ended up watching the film. “We show what’s happening in society in films. We talk about respect for women and yet, people watch such films. I wouldn’t want my girls to watch the film. But they did watch it because they wanted to know what it was about. They came back and said, ‘Amma (mother), please don’t watch the film.’ Where are we heading when such films have a repeat audience", she concluded.

Although Animal continues to receive success from all quarters including Filmfare Awards to actors for their performances in the film, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial continues to be a subject of debate for portraying multiple forms of violence like women abuse and rape. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, among others in key roles.

