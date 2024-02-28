Read on to know when Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey will have its world television premiere.

Starring Vikrant Massey, the biographical drama film 12th Fail emerged as a sleeper hit. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is now all set to have its world television premiere on Sony Max this Thursday, February 29 at 8 PM. Vikrant himself shared the news.

12th Fail world television premiere: When, where to watch Vikrant Massey starrer on TV

On Wednesday, Vikrant took to his social media handle and dropped a post to give details of 12th Fail’s world television premiere. “For the first time, making my way to your TV screens as Manoj,” he wrote in the caption. In no time, the comments section was flooded with moviegoers expressing their excitement to watch the film.

Speaking of the film, 12th Fail was released in October 2023 in theaters. Later, the film made its OTT debut on December 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. Despite its OTT release, the film continued to run in theaters. Besides Vikrant, the film also stars Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. It won five awards at the 69th Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor (Critics).

The month of February of 2024 was quite happening for the actor. For the unversed, the news of 12th Fail’s world television premiere comes a day after Vikrant shared the first glimpse of his other project, The Sabarmati Report. The film is inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat, in The Sabarmati Report. It is slated to release on May 3, 2024.

In addition to this, Vikrant also welcomed his first child in February. A couple of days ago, he shared a photo of the newborn to announce his name, Vardaan.

