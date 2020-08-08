Sanjay Dutt, who had recently celebrated his birthday in quarantine was admitted to the hospital today evening. The actor has quite the line-up of films ahead and his latest look from KGF Chapter 2 has gone viral for all the right reasons.

As per the latest reports, he was admitted to a hospital after experiencing breathlessness. However, he has been tested negative for Coronavirus. He was taken to Leelavati Hospital and has been kept under observation in a non-COVID ward. According to the doctors, he will be discharged on Sunday f his condition is stable and the breathlessness subsides.

Only recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 in the industry and as of today, they have all tested negative.

