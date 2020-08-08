Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.08.2020 | 10:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt tests negative for COVID-19 after being admitted to a hospital for breathlessness

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt, who had recently celebrated his birthday in quarantine was admitted to the hospital today evening. The actor has quite the line-up of films ahead and his latest look from KGF Chapter 2 has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Sanjay Dutt tests negative for COVID-19 after being admitted to a hospital for breathlessness

As per the latest reports, he was admitted to a hospital after experiencing breathlessness. However, he has been tested negative for Coronavirus. He was taken to Leelavati Hospital and has been kept under observation in a non-COVID ward. According to the doctors, he will be discharged on Sunday f his condition is stable and the breathlessness subsides.

Only recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 in the industry and as of today, they have all tested negative.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt opens up about spending his birthday away from family

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

The Accidental Prime Minister director Vijay…

Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya…

Friends reunion taping delayed again amid…

Sonu Sood partners with APEC to create 1…

Abhishek Bachchan tests NEGATIVE for…

SCOOP: Salman Khan declines Saare Jahaan Se…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification