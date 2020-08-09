Bollywood Hungama

By Subhash K. Jha

Sanjay Dutt was tested negative for Coronavirus two days before he checked into Lilavati for breathlessness. “So the hospitalization has no connection with COVID-19. There was some water in Baba’s lungs which they took out at Lilavati when he went for a check-up as he was feeling breathless. They kept him in the hospital for observation. He will be discharged on Sunday evening.”

Sanjay Dutt is suffering from lung infection, to be discharged on Sunday evening

Dutt is alone in his residence in Mumbai as his wife and two children have been staying in Dubai since the lockdown. In an interview some weeks ago Dutt said to me, “I miss them a lot, I connect with them frequently via video calls and enjoy talking to them. Time flies when I have my family with me virtually and it gives me immense joy to see them happy and dancing everywhere. Family is the greatest treasure than anything else, there is no frequently in this, you just connect when you feel like without counting the numbers, day, and time.”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt tests negative for COVID-19 after being admitted to a hospital for breathlessness

