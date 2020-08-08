Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 08.08.2020

Last leg of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera begins

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid the pandemic, many film and TV productions have resumed after more than four months. In mid-March, this year, filming of movies from shut down. Amongst the few films, Shamshera has been one of the movies to kick-start shooting in Mumbai. It was reported earlier that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were supposed to resume work at YRF Studios to complete the patchwork from August 1 but they had to call off the shooting since the cases in Mumbai saw a spike.

If the reports are anything to go by, the last leg of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera began today, August 8. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt were supposed to finish the patchwork and important sequences.

The makers earlier also sought permission from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees in order to let the daily wagers resume work. Shamshera is a high octane period drama that also stars Vaani Kapoor.

