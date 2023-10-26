Audible, on the occasion of Dussehra, released an Audible Original podcast series, Ravan Rising. The audio series explores the defining moments that shaped Ravan’s journey from a young warrior to the terrifying demon King. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter.

Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter play older and younger Ravan in Ravan Rising podcast series

In the series, Sanjay Dutt steps into the role of older Ravan, giving listeners a firsthand account of his journey. He masterfully recounts the story of young Ravan, voiced by Ishaan, a character born into the dual heritage of his mother's rakshasa lineage and his father's human bloodline. This inner duality becomes the focal point of an intriguing internal struggle, pitting unrestrained passion against disciplined intellect. Throughout this series, audiences will bear witness to the riveting transformation of Ravan from a young and inexperienced warrior to the formidable demon King. Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan deliver exceptional performances, making 'Ravan Rising' a gripping tale of a complex character's evolution.

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, India - Audible says, “With Ravan Rising, we're proud to further expand Audible's ever-growing content library with another mythological title. Indian mythology is a treasure trove of stories and with this series, we want to offer our listeners a unique opportunity to explore our culturally rich epics. With celebrated actors like Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan voicing the character of young and old Ravan, we are confident that the series will provide the audiences with a deeper insight into inter-generational classics like Ramayana and help them understand why these stories are passed down through generations.”

Actor Sanjay Dutt said, “It has been an incredible experience to voice the role of a complex and multi-dimensional character like Ravan. The audio format has opened up a fresh avenue for storytelling, and bringing this character to life through audio allowed me to explore a new format of entertainment. Indian mythologies are timeless and I'm eager to see how the series is received by our listeners.”

Actor Ishaan said, “Bringing Ravan's character to life alongside the iconic Sanjay Dutt for Audible has been an incredible experience. This is my first time exploring the audio medium and to play a layered character like Ravan was a challenge. It's a privilege to be part of a series that delves into the rich tapestry of Indian mythology. I can't wait for listeners to embark on this epic adventure with us."

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff to star in comedy action musical Master Blaster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.