The film will be extensively shot in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China with action & technical crew from Los Angeles and China.

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah is again all set to take over the action comedy genre. For his upcoming project, the producer has roped in two of the biggest action stars from two different generations, Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff. The title of the comedy action musical is Master Blaster & is in the advanced pre-production stage and will go on floors soon.

The film will be extensively shot in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China with action & technical crew from Los Angeles and China. Several new technical innovations will be introduced in the film for the first time in cinema history. Producer Firoz Nadiadwallah’s relation with the Shaolin temple goes back more than 20 years, owing to which the stars in the movie will be undergoing rigorous & extensive training in advanced forms of Martial Arts, hand combat & ancient weaponry under personal training and supervision of senior Shaolin monks.

After working with Jackie Shroff in multiple super hit films Khalnayak and Kartoos, it’s the first time ever that Sanjay Dutt will collaborate with his son, Tiger Shroff.

