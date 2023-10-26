The World Premiere of Jio Studios’ upcoming Hindi film titled Sumo Didi, in association with Fresh Lime Films and MA + TH, will be held at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival on October 27. The film has been officially selected in the competitive Asian Feature section of the festival. The movie is inspired by the story of India’s first Sumo wrestler Hetal Dave. It stars Shriyam Bhagnani in the lead role along with Chaitnya Sharma (Slow Cheeta) and is directed by debutant Jayant Rohatgi.

Jio Studios’ Sumo Didi to have its world premiere at 36th Tokyo International Film Festival

Speaking about the film, Rohatgi said in a statement, “At the heart of it, Sumo Didi is an inherent human story about resilience in the depths of despair and I hope it resonates with audiences across the world. I am grateful to our collaborating partners in Jio Studios, my producers at Fresh Lime Films, MA + TH and my incredible cast and crew for the opportunity and the support in bringing this incredible story to life and for us collectively accomplishing this momentous selection at Tokyo International Film Festival. What better way to celebrate this journey than being able to showcase our film in Japan - the birthplace of Sumo Wrestling.”

Shot across Mumbai, Kolkata and locations in Japan, Sumo Didi is a story of grit, determination and will-power of a girl from a simple, middle class Indian family who defies fat shaming by making the excess weight perceived to be her weakness into her strength and ultimately represents India on the global stage in the sport of Female Sumo Wrestling giving a firm response to all those who objectify women basis their weight.

Sumo Didi is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla, Amit Chandrra and Arunava Sengupta.

Also Read: Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio Studios; includes Rajkumar Santoshi’s next & Ujjwal Nikam biopic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.