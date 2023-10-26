The film is expected to be produced by Vinod Bhanushali and directed by Sejal Shah.

Powerhouse actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has teamed up with producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Sejal Shah for an exciting new thriller which will be set in the 90s. The joint production venture by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables marks a significant collaboration and aims at bringing together the best of talent and storytelling.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to headline a thriller set in the 90s

Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia of Bombay Fables, whose combination has created award winning movies and series like Serious Men, Decoupled, and Asur 2, along with being creative producers of Delhi crime 2, will be a part of this exciting venture too. Interestingly, Nawazuddin's association with Sejal Shah dates back to the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated Serious Men. And now, Sejal is all set to don the director’s hat and enthral audiences with a gripping narrative that promises to be a thrilling roller coaster ride.

The screenplay is the brainchild of National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia and the film boasts a talented ensemble cast and is set to transport viewers back to the intriguing era of the 90s, a time of unique stories and unforgettable experiences. The project commenced filming today in Mumbai, with a shoot schedule spanning approximately 40 days.

Talking about this new venture Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible film produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Sejal Shah's transition from a prolific producer to director is inspiring, and I am excited to work with her again after 'Serious Men.' This film is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a memorable journey for both the team and the audience."

Producer Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited too is excited for working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for this untitled project. Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, he added, "Bhanushali Studios Limited is dedicated to producing content that resonates with the audience. Our collaboration with Sejal Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has the potential to deliver a spellbinding cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact."

Sejal Shah went on to continue, "I'm thrilled to helm this project. Working with a brilliant actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and being supported by Vinod Bhanushali and the entire team makes this an exciting directorial foray.”

The yet-to-be-titled thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah, and Bhavesh Mandalia.

