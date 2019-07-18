Bollywood Hungama
Sanjay Dutt can’t wait to start Munnabhai MBBS 3 but here’s the glitch

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt has entered a new foray with production of Marathi film, Baba. He had announced the project few weeks ago dedicating the same to his dad, veteran actor Sunil Dutt. He was present at the trailer launch event of the movie where he spoke about the much awaited sequel of the famous Munnabhai series.

He was asked about its development to which he replied, “I pray to God it happens soon but this should be asked from Mr Raju Hirani (Rajkumar Hirani) director of Munna Bhai… series. I think he would be in a better position to answer this question. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting.”

It is rumoured that Rajkumar Hirani has been holding on this project till his name gets cleared from the Me Too case.

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Panipat with Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn joins Sanjay Dutt for Bhuj: The Pride of India

More Pages: Munnabhai 3 Box Office Collection

