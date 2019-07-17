Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.07.2019 | 7:40 PM IST

Assam Floods: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund and Kaziranga Park Rescue each and urges people to donate!

With a lot of lives on the line, Assam floods have taken a toll on the state as it is one of the biggest floods that they have witnessed in over 15 years. A lot of people are doing their bit by donating money and food for the people stuck in the floods. Along with the infrastructure, almost 90% of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged in water and there are desperate measures being taken to save both humans and animals. Sarbananda Sonowal, The CM of the state has urged people to donate by however means they are able to in an attempt to bring the state back on its feet.

Assam Floods Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund and Kaziranga Park Rescue each and urges people to donate!

Actor Akshay Kumar has taken the initiative of donating Rs. 1 crore each to the CM relief fund and Kaziranga Park rescue. The actor has never shied away from being a generous soul and has always tried to help the country whenever he can. He took to his Twitter to announce this generous donation by tweeting, “Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Sooryavanshi, a cop film being directed by Rohit Shetty.

Also Read: Here’s how Akshay Kumar is making quick 100 pounds (watch video)

Tags : , , , , , , ,

