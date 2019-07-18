Bollywood Hungama
Varun Dhawan hurts his knee badly while rehearsing for Street Dancer 3D

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan has been rehearsing for six hours a day at an Andheri studio for Street Dancer 3D and well, he has unfortunately hurt his right knee while doing so. The actors are geared up for a climax of the film which is supposed to be a hugely mounted affair with top notch experts in the field of dance featuring in it.

Now, reports claim that Varun was practicing some Bhangra moves and he hurt his knee but he continued to practice despite the pain, being the professional that he is.

Varun was doing some Bhangra moves along with some Urban Pop and Hip Hop. He was rehearsing with Rahul Shetty, Dharmesh and Tashan from United Kingdom when he twisted his knee was hurt himself.

As the name suggests, Street Dancer 3D will feature many high octane dance stunts and moves. The movie will mark the Bollywood acting debut of popular dancer Shakti Mohan. The film is expected to release on January 24, 2020.

ALSO READ: Reebok ropes in Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection

