Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian installment of the Citadel universe, the global-event series from Prime Video and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The untitled Citadel series based out of India is being helmed by renowned creator duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are the showrunners and directors. The local installment is written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. Following the shoot in Mumbai and North India, the unit will also head to international locales like Serbia and South Africa. The untitled Indian Original Citadel series will most likely be a prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer which wrapped the first season in May 2023.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms she will play Priyanka Chopra’s mother in Citadel India

Recently, it was confirmed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will essay the role of Priyanka Chopra’s mother in Citadel India. Speaking to E-Times, an insider said, “The international and Indian versions of Citadel are set in two different eras. Priyanka’s character is a child in Samantha’s Citadel. It’s like saying Tabu played Irrfan Khan’s mother in Life Of Pi. They didn’t even meet during the shooting.” The publication added that they called Samantha and she confirmed that she is playing Priyanka’s mother in the Citadel universe.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan made his international debut with a cameo in Priyanka and Richard’s Citadel. In the fifth episode, Priyanka Chopra’s Nadia Sinh has a secret child with Mason Kane, played by Richard Madden and she has kept the news under wraps. During the flashback from 8 years ago, she makes a call to the terrorist Rahi Gambhir in an attempt to relocate to Spain after she finds out about her pregnancy. When she is confronted by Mason and Osy Ikhile (Carter Spence) about contacting Gambhir, she reveals that the man is, in fact, her father. Played by Paul Bazely, he helps her escape Citadel in order to move to Spain. Interestingly, the call that happens on the episode is dubbed by none other than Varun Dhawan. His cameo gets confirmed when the end credits roll and thank Varun.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers on the show, under their banner D2R Films. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe. Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio, on the untitled Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.