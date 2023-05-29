The Bhediya actor promises never-seen-before action and he is already gearing up for the international schedule.

As previously announced, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred in the first-to-launch series within the Citadel universe, which came from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO along with David Weil and premiered in April 2023 and wrapped the first season on May 26. Additional local-language Citadel productions are also in the works, including an Italian Original series starring Matilda De Angelis called Citadel: Diana and Indian series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Bhediya actor promises never-seen-before action and he is already gearing up for the international schedule.

Citadel: Varun Dhawan says he will soon head to Serbia for the international schedule; promises never-seen-before action

“It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet,” Dhawan told PTI at IIFA 2023.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are directing the Indian version. “The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can’t be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest-working actors,” Dhawan added.

He added, “There are some directors who are on your bucket list. For me, it was Shoojit Sircar (October), Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur) and Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal). Some of my best performances come out when I work with these directors as they push me.”

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan had his international debut with a cameo in Priyanka and Richard’s Citadel. In the fifth episode, Priyanka Chopra’s Nadia Sinh has a secret child with Mason Kane, played by Richard Madden and she has kept the news under wraps. During the flashback from 8 years ago, she makes a call to the terrorist Rahi Gambhir in an attempt to relocate to Spain after she finds out about her pregnancy. When she is confronted by Mason and Osy Ikhile (Carter Spence) about contacting Gambhir, she reveals that the man is, in fact, her father. Played by Paul Bazely, he helps her escape Citadel in order to move to Spain. Interestingly, the call that happens on the episode is dubbed by none other than Varun Dhawan. His cameo gets confirmed when the end credits roll and thank Varun.

Created by Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the 6-episode series features Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles.

