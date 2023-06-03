Indian celebrities on Saturday took to social media to express their sadness over the tragic train accident in Odisha. As per the latest report in NDTV, at least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the horrific collision between three trains. The officials have said that this is the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years. The accident occurred between Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train on Saturday. The rescue operations are currently underway. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced one-day state mourning. Meanwhile, PM Modi, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Jr. NTR, and Sunny Deol among others are mourning the loss of lives.

Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Jr. NTR, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others express grief over the tragic collision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

SALMAN KHAN

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

AKSHAY KUMAR

Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023

PARINEETI CHOPRA

I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible . God bless everyone. ???? — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 3, 2023

SUNNY DEOL

Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

My condolences to the families of those who died in this train accident and I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured.#TrainAccident — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 3, 2023

R MADHAVAN

Aghast and Heart broken.. deepest condolences to the families that have lost loved ones. The scale of this kind of a tragedy should never ever happen again. Very disturbed and dismayed .. ???????????????? https://t.co/uofWyaJM2M — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 3, 2023

NIMRAT KAUR

Deeply saddened to learn of the horrific train tragedy in Odisha. May the aggrieved find strength in this grave hour. Prayers and profound grief ???????? — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 3, 2023

Jr. NTR

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

SONU SOOD

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti. https://t.co/6qa5AYufOV — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2023

KIRRON KHER

Saddened to hear about the disastrous train accident at Balasore in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. pic.twitter.com/eBbiggPx3p — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) June 3, 2023

ARMAAN MALIK

So sad to hear about the unfortunate Train accident that took place in Odisha. We lost 300 precious lives and many more are badly injured… Prayers and healing to all the families of the affected ???? — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 3, 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.