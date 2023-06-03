comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.06.2023 | 11:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Jr. NTR, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others express grief over the tragic collision

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Jr. NTR, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others express grief over the tragic collision

en Bollywood News Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Jr. NTR, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others express grief over the tragic collision

The accident occurred between Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train on Saturday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Indian celebrities on Saturday took to social media to express their sadness over the tragic train accident in Odisha. As per the latest report in NDTV, at least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the horrific collision between three trains. The officials have said that this is the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years. The accident occurred between Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train on Saturday. The rescue operations are currently underway. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced one-day state mourning. Meanwhile, PM Modi, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Jr. NTR, and Sunny Deol among others are mourning the loss of lives.

Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Jr. NTR, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others express grief over the tragic collision

Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Jr. NTR, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and others express grief over the tragic collision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

SALMAN KHAN

AKSHAY KUMAR

PARINEETI CHOPRA

SUNNY DEOL

R MADHAVAN

NIMRAT KAUR

Jr. NTR

SONU SOOD

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

KIRRON KHER

ARMAAN MALIK

ALSO READ: LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan shoots for his cameo with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 as they arrive on the sets in Madh Island in viral video

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vipin Sharma on the theatrical release of…

JioCinema releases all episodes of Arshad…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to grace the…

NEW SHOW ALERT! Kushal Tandon and Shivangi…

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi…

Ayushmann Khurrana on being appointed as the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification