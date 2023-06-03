Akshay Kumar is teaming up with director Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur in the Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios Production, Sky Force. The film went on floors in the month of May with Akshay Kumar and will be shot over a period of three months at various locations. The shoot is currently in progress in London, wherein the team has recreated certain parts of India.

Sara Ali Khan to be paired with ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya in Sky Force

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Sky Force will mark the reunion of former lovers, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya. On Koffee with Karan, Sara, and Janhvi had confessed to dating two brothers, and the brothers in question were Pahariya brothers - Veer and Shikhar. While Janhvi is still going strong with Shikhar, as he has been spotted several times with to-be father-in-law, Boney Kapoor, Sara is all set to reunite with Veer on his launch pad, Sky Force.

"Sara will be joining Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the London schedule of Sky Force. Her character details are kept under wraps, but her role is integral to the screenplay," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama. Dinesh Vijan has pulled off this casting coup as he believes that casting the right people is very important to escalate the buzz of a film in the present time and age. The cast now comprises Akshay Kumar with Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan.

Sky Force will hit the big screen next year and will launch Veer Pahariya to the Hindi Film industry. The soon-to-be-launched actor is the son of renowned businessman, Sanjay Pahariya, who is said to be in close business terms with the Ambani family.

