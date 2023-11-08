Sam Bahadur trailer launch: Vicky Kaushal humorously shares he used to call Katrina Kaif before every shot for preparing for his role; watch video

On Tuesday Vicky Kaushal delighted his fans and followers by unveiling the much-anticipated trailer of Sam Bahadur. The actor effortlessly embodied the character of Sam Manekshaw with a remarkable blend of ease and gravitas, evident in every frame of the trailer. During the trailer launch event of Sam Bahadur in Delhi, Vicky Kaushal shared insights into how he prepared for his role and set the tone for it. His response, marked by humour followed by a more serious answer, offered a glimpse into his journey of becoming Sam Manekshaw.

In a light-hearted manner, Vicky jokingly revealed, “Ek magic recipe maine bataya nahin apne prep ke bare har shot se pehle main phone karta tha fir mujhe vo pep talk deti thi aur fir main vo shot mein jata tha (I’ve not shared one magic recipe with you about the prep. I would call her before every shot, and she would give me a pep talk, then I’ll go for the shot),” he remarked, followed by hearty laughter.

The actor's humorous remark momentarily diverted his attention from the original question as he continued, “Aisa kuch nai hota tha but…pehla hissa kya tha sawaal ka? (It was nothing like that, but what was the first part of your question?)” Vicky's witty response showcased his candid and light-hearted approach to his craft.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied knot in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. It was a grand wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It was a private wedding in the presence of family members with limited friends from the film industry.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chhillar. On the other hand, Katrina’s last film was Phone Bhoot, which was a theatrical release. Both these actors have a bunch of projects in their pipeline. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emran Hashmi and in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Whereas Vicky has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film features Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw’s wife Siloo, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi, Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru, among others. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated for release on December 1, 2023.

