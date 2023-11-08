Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, like the film’s protagonist, has triumphed against all odds. It is not a major money spinner. But it has made a decent profit and the film’s co-producers Zee Studios are looking at their third hit this year after Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Gadar: The Katha Continues.

BREAKING: Rajkumar Hirani plans a two-hero film with Vikrant Massey after 12th Fail success

The 12th Fail leading man Vikrant Massey has caught the eye of major filmmakers, and that includes Rajkumar Hirani, who is now planning to cast Massey in the lead with another hero, most probably Ranbir Kapoor in his next project, after his Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki releases in December.

Said a source close to the development, “Raju Hirani, who is busy putting finishing touches to his Dunki, took time off to see 12th Fail as it is his mentor Vinod Chopra’s film. Hirani was bowled over. He has pencilled in Vikrant for his next directorial which he will start after Dunki is released.”

As far as 12th Fail’s box office performance is concerned, the movie has so far earned Rs. 24.16 crores in India and is refusing to slow down. It has a chance of doing well till Saturday before Tiger 3 releases on Sunday.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil and Telugu tomorrow

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.