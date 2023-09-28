Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in a candid interview, opened up about the dynamics of his own family and how it has evolved, particularly following his marriage to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Vicky delved into his personal life and the transformation it underwent post his union with Katrina Kaif. Reflecting on Katrina's impressive 20-year journey in the film industry, Vicky expressed his admiration and described her as his source of inspiration. He said, “I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her.”

The actor went on to highlight the contrasting aspects of their personalities, emphasizing how he tends to be the laid-back, easy-going individual, while Katrina is known for her determination and unwavering commitment to her goals. Viky added, “My mindset is very different. I am more of a chiller. I am like, ‘Relax, ho jaayega,’ but she is like a fighter. She goes for it; she attacks it. I have realized that the way she is and what she has achieved for herself, in the last 20 years, is incredible. From where she came and then just being here and adapting, it’s incredible. She definitely is a star.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chhillar. On the other hand, Katrina’s last film was Phone Bhoot, which was a theatrical release. Both these actors have a bunch of projects in their pipeline. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Whereas Vicky has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and YRF's The Great Indian Family.

