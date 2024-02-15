Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema, who has given hits after hits for the last 35 years. His magic stays intact even today as there is phenomenal excitement to see what next for him after the Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3. Recently, it was revealed that Salman Khan is teaming up with AR Murugadoss for a film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Our independent sources have confirmed that the development is true and Sajid Nadiadwala has been trying to collaborate with Salman Khan for a while now.

Salman Khan’s next with AR Murugadoss to be shot in Europe; Salman still considering Kabir Khan’s film as a follow up

“Salman and Sajid were supposed to do Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but the film fell through due to the financial constraints as both the parties were not on the same page. Post that, Sajid approached Salman with a film by Kabir Khan and a couple of week later, went to Salman with AR Murugadoss’ next film. A buffet was served in front of Salman and the superstar has picked up AR Murugadoss’ script to be his next,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source was quick to inform us that picking AR Murugadoss doesn’t mean Kabir Khan film is shelved. “Salman is still considering Kabir Khan to be a follow up to AR Murugadoss but that’s subject to the outcome of The Bull with Karan Johar. He is a matured man now, and is not willing to take any stupid decisions that hampers his career. He is being cautious with the scripts he selects, and right now, it’s just a film with Murugadoss,” the source shared anonymously.

According to a little birdie, the Murugadoss film is a big scale action thriller which will be shot in India and Europe and Sajid Nadiadwala has already started working on the locations. An official announcement of this project will be made soon.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull; to renegotiate the financials over the next few days

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.