The cast kicked off the last schedule in Rishikesh on January 27, 2024, and will soon wrap up with two songs.

In September 2023, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri kicked off the shoot for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV), helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is a nostalgic voyage to the vibrant 90s. With backing from T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, and Thinkink Picturez, the film promises a nuanced family drama. The makers plan to wrap the film by March 4, 2024. While they are on the last leg of the schedule, the film will be wrapped with two song shoots.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri to wrap Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with two song shoot: Report

The cast kicked off the last schedule in Rishikesh on January 27, 2024, and will soon wrap up with two songs. A source told Mid-day, “Everything, from the cars to the television sets, has been designed keeping the ’90s in mind. The director has been filming with the entire cast, including Mallika Sherawat, Rajat Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, in a start-to-finish schedule since January-end. He has allotted the next fortnight for the two songs. From Sunday, he will can a situational number that plays out against the backdrop of the mohalla and features the whole cast. The second is a romantic track featuring the lead pair.”

This project brings together Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Vimal Lahoti. It revolves around a couple whose intimate video goes missing.

More Pages: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.