Salman Khan is among the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema having delivered blockbusters across the decades. Today, there is a tremendous speculation around his next feature film after the Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3. Through the promotions of Tiger 3, Salman Khan had confirmed that he is doing The Bull with Karan Johar. The superstar also attended the mahurat of the film in Mumbai in December, but the conversations around the film suddenly died down.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull; to renegotiate the financials over the next few days

And now, we have internet-breaking information around the delay. Our highly-placed sources have confirmed that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are still negotiating the financials which is leading to a big delay in shoot. “The Bull is an expensive film and Karan is hoping to sign Salman Khan with a back-end deal, but the superstar on the other hand is demanding upfront money. After doing all the calculations, Karan is not finding it financially viable to take the film on floors. He has now bought more time from Salman Khan to rework on the financial structure,” a source told Bollywood Hungama in secrecy.

The source went ahead to tell us that Salman is more than happy to partner with Karan Johar but not at the cost of his personal loss. “Salman loves the script, but getting Salman Khan on board requires shit loads of money. Once the things are on paper, Karan will make an official announcement of The Bull,” the source shared with us.

The Bull was earlier supposed to start in November, followed by a delay to December, then another push to January and finally a schedule was chalked out from May. However, as things stand today, no shooting timelines are in place for The Bull as more meetings of Salman Khan with Karan Johar will happen over the next few days.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull due to India-Maldives conflict; February schedule delayed by two months

More Pages: The Bull Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.