Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.05.2019 | 11:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to mark the return of Dimple Kapadia as Naini Devi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is super busy shooting for Dabangg 3 and working on Bharat promotions simultaneously. While the first schedule of Dabangg is already completed, here is an interesting update about the film. Dabangg 3 will have Dimple Kapadia playing Salman’s mom Naini Devi in a full fledged role. She was a part of the first instalment and in the second one, there was only a mention of her. Now, Dimple fans will not be disappointed as she will have a meatier role in Dabangg 3.

It is interesting to note that this talented actress has also bagged a HUGE Hollywood project Tenet helmed by the legendary, Christopher Nolan. It will be super amazing to see her being a part of this huge film.

Dimple has never shied away from pushing the envelope when it comes to playing versatile parts on screen and that sure is a mark of a great actor. Hopefully, we will get to see her in many more Bollywood projects soon. Dabangg 3 has Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey and this time around he would be locking horns with South star Sudeep who is playing the villain in the movie.

Also Read: Salman Khan REACTS to Bharat co-star Disha Patani’s age difference comment

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan gets unexpected competition from…

Akshay Kumar TOPS the celebrity endorsement…

Salman Khan, Vidya Balan join Akshay Kumar…

Salman Khan REACTS to Bharat co-star Disha…

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 to start in…

Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification