Long-time bodyguard of Bollywood star Salman Khan Shera recently made waves on social media by sharing a glimpse of his latest acquisition—a brand new Range Rover. The luxury SUV, priced at approximately Rs 1.4 crore, was proudly showcased by Shera on his Instagram account, where he expressed his gratitude and joy.

Shera's Instagram Post: A Nod to Success and Gratitude

On his Instagram post, Shera shared a picture of his new black Range Rover, captioning it with, “With the blessings of the almighty (folded hands emoji) we welcome the new member in the house (car emoji) #rangerover #suv #blessed #beingshera #shera.”

The post quickly attracted attention from fans and celebrities alike, with Rakhi Sawant commenting, “Congratulations,” and several others expressing their excitement and admiration. One fan humorously remarked, “Shera bhaii mujhe bhi aap apna body guard rakhlo. Ek choti moti Creta main bhi lelunga is bahane (Shera brother, please appoint me as your bodyguard. Even I can buy a Creta for myself then).”

Shera's Long-standing Association with Salman Khan

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been a vital part of Salman Khan's life since 1995. Despite his own fame, Shera remains deeply committed to his role, having stated in numerous interviews, “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as I am alive, I will stay with Salman brother).”

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that Shera is the owner of Tiger Security, a firm known for providing top-tier security services. Notably, he was responsible for the security arrangements of international pop sensation Justin Bieber during his Mumbai concert in 2017.

