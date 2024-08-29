Filmmaker Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi has Ek Ruka Hua Faisla in the pipeline. The film is an adaptation of Basu Chatterjee’s 1986 film of the same name. But along with that movie, he has also completed shooting a film interestingly titled Bicycle Thief. The title is similar to the classic Italian film Bicycle Thieves (1948). In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Trivedi revealed that it is his tribute to the film’s director Vittorio De Sica.

EXCLUSIVE: “Bicycle Thief to see Scam 1992 star Hemant Kher and Samvedna Suwalka in double roles,” reveals director Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi

“I have been a huge fan of Vittorio De Sica’s work,” he said. “The film is based on a true incident that happened in the early 1990s. It’s about the theft of a bicycle. It’s more of a sarcasm because there are a lot of things that have changed around bicycles. (But) from 1948 to 1990s, things haven’t changed much (otherwise), so bicycle is also that motive that I wanted to use. I wanted to keep this title and pay my tribute to Vittorio’s neo-realism and his entire contribution to Italian cinema.”

The film stars Scam 1992 star Hemant Kher and Samvedna Suwalka. “The twist in the tale is that both of them are playing a double role in the film,” revealed Trivedi. But there is more to it. “The entire film is shot hand-held. There is not a single shot where we have put the camera on a tripod,” he added. Both Kher and Suwalka are also starring in Ek Ruka Hua Faisla.

Sharing about the current status of Bicycle Thief, Trivedi said, “The film completed its shoot in June this year. Right now, it’s been edited by Amitabh Verma. I keep visiting the edit. It’s looking interesting. From whatever I have seen, it looks a bit more than my expectations. I am very hopeful about that film.”

As far as the release of Bicycle Thief is concerned, it will first have a film festival journey. “It has a very good merit to go to the festivals,” said Trivedi. “We wish to have it released in theatres. One really wants every film to release in theatres because that’s the ideal moksha of films.”

