Its predecessor in 2019 film introduced the unique love story of Ashish Mehra and Ayesha Khurana which will be taken forward in this sequel.

Rakul Preet Singh is set to reprise her role of Ayesha Khurana in the eagerly awaited sequel De De Pyaar De 2, following the success of the first instalment. After kick-starting the shoot for Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn is expected to start work on this Akiv Ali romantic comedy as he will reunite with Rakul for this highly anticipated project. The original film, which also starred Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles, was a significant commercial success and set the stage for an exciting sequel.

Readers would recall how in the first De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn's on-screen pairing was loved by many. Rakul's portrayal of the lively Ayesha and Ajay’s role as the middle-aged Ashish created a fun and engaging chemistry. Their interactions blended romance and comedy, making for a delightful and memorable cinematic experience that resonated with audiences.

As per recent reports, a source close to the production team for De De Pyaar De 2 has said, “As of now, the production is busy preparing for a 45-50 day schedule in some beautiful and rustic locations in Punjab. While Madhavan, Rakul and the other cast and crew members leave next month for Punjab, Ajay Devgn will be joining after his Son of Sardar 2 schedule which is being filmed in the United Kingdom."

The sequel introduces R. Madhavan as Rakul’s father, promising an engaging battle of wits between him and Ajay’s character, Ashish. The film will see an interesting twist in the dynamics of the two actors who recently shared screen space in the horror drama Shaitaan. Furthermore, fans can look forward to Rakul adding to the drama once again in this sequel, as De De Pyaar De 2 is slated for release in the summer of 2025.

