Last Updated 13.09.2019 | 8:39 PM IST

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 to wrap in four weeks?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The 13th season of popular TV reality show Bigg Boss is almost here. With quite a large gang of participants, various twists in the game and a lot of surprises, each season usually lasts for a couple of months. Not that fans complain, though. They’re more than delighted to catch all the actions and eagerly await host Salman Khan to appear on a weekly basis. This year, however, the span of the show might be much shorter.

We aren’t saying this. The channel released a promo that has Salman hinting that the participants might reach the grand finale in only four weeks. Does that suggest a much smaller game? Or is it some new, twisted format? We don’t yet know! What’s your guess after watching the video below?


Like other years, this time’s Bigg Boss house is also expected to host a bunch of known faces. Rumours have it that no commoners are welcome to the show this time, since celebrities aren’t often keen to share the screen and compete with commoners.

No names are confirmed yet, but we hear Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aditya Narayan, Mahika Sharma, Mugdha Godse and Rajpal Yadav are some of the names that might enter the house.

