Actor Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor. The actor was praised for his acting and for making a bold choice with his debut film. The actor has played a variety of roles over the years and has been lauded for his choice of scripts. He even won the National Award this year for his performance in the film Andhadhun, where he plays a blind pianist.

Ayushmann Khurrana comes from a non-filmy background and made his way up in the industry without any godfather. With several star kids making their debut in recent years and some gearing up to make their debut, the nepotism wave refuses to die down. When Ayushmann was asked about whether nepotism prevails in the industry and whether star kids get it easy as opposed to someone like him, he said that if you are talented you will get your due. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor feels that this is the best phase and the best career to be on the list. He said that even star kids have their own troubles. He thinks that this is the best era to be an artist.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl releases on Friday and has already started on a positive note with several cinema enthusiasts praising the film. In the film, Ayushmann’s character has the skill to speak in a feminine voice. His character lands up a job at an adult call centre. The film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa also features Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee and Annu Kapoor playing pivotal roles.

