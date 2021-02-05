Actor Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Antim - The Final Truth. He stars alongside Aayush Sharma as the film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Earlier reports suggested South star Pragya Jaiswal is starring opposite Salman Khan.

As the filming is on in full swing, Salman Khan is all set to wrap up his portions with a dance number titled 'Bhai Ka Birthday'. According to reports, the film is which is a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern, will see a dance number being shot at Madh Island. Aayush Sharma will be a part of it and it is reportedly the Hindi counterpart of the 'Ararara Khatarnak' song from the original movie. The situation of the song is such that the don will reportedly celebrate his birthday and Aayush, who is under the don's wing, will attend the celebration. The original song did not feature a cop but due to Salman Khan's mass appeal, Mahesh Manjrekar decided to include him. Actresses Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal will also be featured. The song has been choreographed by Shabina Khan and Mudassar Khan.

Antim - The Final Truth is an adaptation of the Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern which was released in 2018 and received a lot of appreciation for its intense storyline. The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.