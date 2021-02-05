Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.02.2021 | 3:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Salman Khan to wrap up Antim – The Final Truth with a song ‘Bhai Ka Birthday’ with Aayush Sharma

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Antim - The Final Truth. He stars alongside Aayush Sharma as the film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Earlier reports suggested South star Pragya Jaiswal is starring opposite Salman Khan.

Salman Khan to wrap up Antim - The Final Truth with a song 'Bhai Ka Birthday' with Aayush Sharma

As the filming is on in full swing, Salman Khan is all set to wrap up his portions with a dance number titled 'Bhai Ka Birthday'. According to reports, the film is which is a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern, will see a dance number being shot at Madh Island. Aayush Sharma will be a part of it and it is reportedly the Hindi counterpart of the 'Ararara Khatarnak' song from the original movie. The situation of the song is such that the don will reportedly celebrate his birthday and Aayush, who is under the don's wing, will attend the celebration. The original song did not feature a cop but due to Salman Khan's mass appeal, Mahesh Manjrekar decided to include him. Actresses Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal will also be featured. The song has been choreographed by Shabina Khan and Mudassar Khan.

Antim - The Final Truth is an adaptation of the Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern which was released in 2018 and received a lot of appreciation for its intense storyline. The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.

ALSO READ: “Kabristan kind of feel to single-screen theatres” – says Salman Khan on current theatre crisis and releasing Radhe on Eid

More Pages: Antim - The Final Truth Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vijay Sethupathi gets paid MORE than Shahid…

Bombay HC extends Kangana Ranaut’s interim…

Bombay High Court dismisses Sonu Sood’s plea…

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey set to release…

Shahid Kapoor to star as Karna in Rakeysh…

Mumbai civic body says Sonu Sood is a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification