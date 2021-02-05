Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 05.02.2021 | 1:02 PM IST

“I am going to Bigg Boss as Rakhi Sawant’s family” – Vindu Dara Singh

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh is going back into the Bigg Boss House this weekend. Explaining his sudden decision Vindu Dara Singh said, “I can never say no to Bigg Boss about anything. It is the family weekend on Bigg Boss. I’m going as Rakhi Sawant’s family. She has always called me her brother. And since her mother is very unwell I am glad to go as her family.”

“I am going to Bigg Boss as Rakhi Sawant’s family” - Vindu Dara Singh

What are his plans during his stint on Bigg Boss? “To talk sense to Rakhi. I know she will listen to me. Rakhi doesn’t know where to draw the line, that’s her problem. Her game with Abhinav Shukla has gone too far. The flirting and teasing has grown into something serious in her mind. I don’t think she even realizes whether she is acting or not. I think she has lost touch with reality. Even about her marriage…is she married or not? I don’t think she has clear answer.”

Vindu hopes to counsel Rakhi . He also hopes to have a good time during his two-week stint at Bigg Boss. “Apart from giving Rakhi family support I’ve no clear plans on what I’d do there. I do know there is no clear winner this time. I don’t know who will win. But I hope to be of some use during my stay there at the Bigg Boss house,” promised Vindu before entering the House.

Also Read: “First my father then I became the face of Hanuman; Arun Govil was not the first choice for Rama” – Vindu Dara Singh

