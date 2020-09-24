Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.09.2020 | 12:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Salman Khan steps down from Guns Of North, Mahesh Manjrekar to direct Aayush Sharma starrer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Touted to be the biggest action drama in the making, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Mulshi Pattern Hindi remake titled Guns Of North will see the face-off between gangster and cop. Now, it's been learned that Mulshi Pattern actor Mahesh Manjrekar will direct the Hindi remake and he has reportedly replaced the previous director Abhiraj Minawala. Interestingly, the superstar has also stepped down from his Sikh role.

Mahesh Manjrekar to direct Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Guns Of North

According to a daily, it was Manjrekar who recommended himself to Salman Khan. He has previously directed Vaastav and City Of Gold and Guns Of North is in a similar setup. Mahesh will conduct workshops with Aayush Sharma in October. The plan is to take the film on the floor in November as the makers have almost locked the script.

At first, Salman was roped in for an extended cameo of just 20 minutes. During the lockdown though, the script was reworked on, and the extended cameo became a full-fledged role. According to the reports, the script was rewritten to focus on the confrontation between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. But, as per the latest reports, after the script was reworked on, the makers thought it was best to go on with the original script since the essence was taken away from the original film after new the changes were made. Then, Salman decided to step down from the film instead.

Earlier, it was reported that the story will be set up in Punjab, featuring Sharma as a dreaded Jat gangster. A big-scale film, makers have been working on Guns of North since January 2019 and the shoot was expected to kick-start in April 2020. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the project has been stalled and is expected to start once the situation is better.

Guns Of North will release in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya.

ALSO READ: This BTS video of Salman Khan shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss 14 will get you even more excited!

More Pages: Guns Of North Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara…

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer…

Zarina Wahab tests negative for Covid,…

Arjun Kapoor wants to save lives by donating…

Salman Khan ropes in Tamil stars Bharath…

Salman Khan’s legal representative says…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification