Touted to be the biggest action drama in the making, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Mulshi Pattern Hindi remake titled Guns Of North will see the face-off between gangster and cop. Now, it's been learned that Mulshi Pattern actor Mahesh Manjrekar will direct the Hindi remake and he has reportedly replaced the previous director Abhiraj Minawala. Interestingly, the superstar has also stepped down from his Sikh role.

According to a daily, it was Manjrekar who recommended himself to Salman Khan. He has previously directed Vaastav and City Of Gold and Guns Of North is in a similar setup. Mahesh will conduct workshops with Aayush Sharma in October. The plan is to take the film on the floor in November as the makers have almost locked the script.

At first, Salman was roped in for an extended cameo of just 20 minutes. During the lockdown though, the script was reworked on, and the extended cameo became a full-fledged role. According to the reports, the script was rewritten to focus on the confrontation between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. But, as per the latest reports, after the script was reworked on, the makers thought it was best to go on with the original script since the essence was taken away from the original film after new the changes were made. Then, Salman decided to step down from the film instead.

Earlier, it was reported that the story will be set up in Punjab, featuring Sharma as a dreaded Jat gangster. A big-scale film, makers have been working on Guns of North since January 2019 and the shoot was expected to kick-start in April 2020. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the project has been stalled and is expected to start once the situation is better.

Guns Of North will release in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya.

