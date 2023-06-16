Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which released during Eid this year, is all set to come on OTT. The action entertainer that marked the return of Salman Khan in theatres post the pandemic, will now premiere on ZEE5 this month, on June 23. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, featured an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, along with actors like Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have its world premiere on ZEE5 this month

Salman Khan made this exciting announcement about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on his social media wherein fans expressed their excitement about watching the film. Salman tweeted, “Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on @ZEE5India #BhaijaanOnZEE5”. One of the users expressed excitement by posting Khan’s famous dialogue from the film, saying, “Love you Bhaiii Bring it On!!” Another one added, “Aakhir kaar wait khtm hua (Finally the wait has ended)”.



Readers would be aware that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan featured Salman Khan in his quintessential action avatar and was paired alongside Pooja Hegde for the first time. The film also featured Ram Charan in a special song appearance along with Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The film revolves around Khan as the perfect Bhaijaan for his brothers Ishq, Love, and Moh as he goes to any extent to save them and the rest of the family.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on April 21 with much fanfare but failed to maintain the expectations of many. The film is expected to be inspired by the Ajith Kumar film Veeram.

