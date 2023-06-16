In an earlier media interaction, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she had moved on from the issue and currently shares a cordial relationship with Mika Singh.

In the year 2006, the Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant controversy kick-started with the reality show star and actress taking legal action and registering an FIR against the ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’ singer for forcibly kissing her at his birthday party. The musician was charged under sections 354 for molestation and section 323 of assault as per the Indian Penal Code. Followed by the same, while the case has been in limbo for years, the Bombay High Court has finally quashed the case after Rakhi submitted an affidavit of consent.

Bombay High Court quashes case against Mika Singh for forcible kissing after getting consent from Rakhi Sawant

Earlier this year, Rakhi Sawant, who was in news for her divorce with Adil Khan, surprised many by posing with Mika Singh outside a coffee shop. The actress-dancer insisted that they are now on cordial terms and was seen hugging it out, after which Mika moved the court to dismiss the charges against him and quash the chargesheet filed against him by the Mumbai police. Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige observed that Rakhi Sawant in her affidavit, had maintained that she has ‘amicably resolved’ all her ‘differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception’ on their part. Followed by the same, the court has dismissed all the charges filed against the singer.

For the unversed, Mika Singh had invited Rakhi Sawant to attend his birthday party in 2006 and had warned his friends to refrain from smearing cake on his face. Rakhi, allegedly, did not pay heed to it and continued to smear the cake on Mika’s face. As per the singer, in order to ‘teach her a lesson’ he had forcibly kissed her. Many photos and videos from the party had later made to the media. The FIR against the singer was registered on June 11, 2006.

Also Read: Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant kissing case: Bombay HC seeks to quash the case after receiving approval from both parties

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.