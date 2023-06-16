Ishwak Singh, the acclaimed actor known for his remarkable performances, is set to star alongside Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming social comedy film Sarvagunn Sampanna. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is directed by Sonali Rattan, making her directorial debut.

Following the massive success of Rocket Boys 2, Ishwak Singh has now been roped in to entertain the audience along with Vaani and other casts in Sarvagunn Sampanna, a film set in the 90s. Vaani Kapoor will portray the character of a porn star lookalike in the film. Ishwak's portrayal of the renowned Indian physicist and astronomer Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys 1 & 2"received tremendous appreciation, and now he is all set to enthral the audience onscreen with his charming personality in this film. The talented actor has already completed shooting for his part in Sarvagunn Sampanna, says the source.

Speaking about Ishwak's involvement, a source from the production house said, "Ishwak has consistently delivered stellar performances in his previous projects, and we believe he is the perfect fit for this role. His chemistry with Vaani Kapoor will undoubtedly captivate audiences, and we are excited to present their fresh pairing onscreen."

Director Sonali Rattan, who has been an associate director to filmmaker husband Kunal Deshmukh on notable films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat, is set to helm her debut project. Sarvagunn Sampanna promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia. Audiences can expect an entertaining cinematic experience that showcases the chemistry between Ishwak Singh and Vaani Kapoor, supported by a talented ensemble cast.

